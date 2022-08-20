Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Montgomery County Friday.

At 2:30 p.m., officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported to Vista del Verde Drive in Hope Hull where multiple gunshots were fired into a home. Officers found one victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Captain Leigh Perski said.

Law enforcement hasn’t made any arrests at this time and did not have any potential suspects.

A second shooting occurred late Friday night.

Officers with the Montgomery Police Department and fire medics responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 700 block of Erskine Street, a residential west Montgomery street. Police found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made at this time. MPD said the incident is under investigation and no further information is available.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

Your subscription makes our journalism possible. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Two injured in two separate Friday shootings