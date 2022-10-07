Two injured in Wednesday fire at Marathon Garyville, Louisiana, refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two employees were injured in a fire on Wednesday at Marathon Petroleum Corp's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, according to a company spokesperson.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to provide further information on Friday about the employees or the status of operations at the 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville refinery, the third largest in the United States.

Five people were injured in an explosion and fire at the Garyville refinery in February.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)