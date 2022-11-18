Two injured in Wednesday stabbing incident; two more taken into custody

Nov. 18—The Mower County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing incident in Lyle Wednesday night that sent two teens to the hospital.

According to a release from the Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik on Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Street in Lyle for a report of an assault involving two juveniles that had suffered stab wounds during an altercation.

A 16-year-old male and female were both transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were released.

An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested and face possible charges of second degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Mower County Sheriff's Office at 1-507-437-9400.