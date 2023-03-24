Two injured in Whatcom County shooting Friday

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

An assailant is being sought after two people were injured in a shooting Friday, March 24, near Kendall, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Firefighters took both men to St. Joseph hospital, Chief Deputy Roger Funk of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement following a Bellingham Herald inquiry.

No information about their injuries or conditions was immediately available.

“(An) initial report indicated a man had been shot in the face during an altercation. Deputies and fire personnel were able to get this man to medical attention and he was transported to the hospital,” Funk said.

“A second man was located that had also been injured during this incident. He too was transported to the hospital,” he said.

Funk said the shooting was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Hawthorne Place, which is in a small neighborhood east of Kendall Road.

Bellingham Police officers brought their Bearcat armored truck, Sumas Police used an unmanned aerial drone, Funk said.

Customs and Border Protection used their helicopter to search for a suspect.

“At this time the case is being investigated by detectives,” Funk said.

“No arrests have been made at this time. There is no known danger to the community and the primary individuals involved in the altercation are accounted for,” he said.