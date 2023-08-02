Two inmates accept plea deal in poisoning of guard

Aug. 2—Two former inmates of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center charged in 2020 with poisoning a drink belonging to a correctional officer have accepted a plea agreement for the crime.

Bruce Melrose, 33, and Landon Williams, 26, were each originally charged in October 2020 with poisoning with intent to kill and possession of contraband by an inmate.

The two men were charged after methamphetamine was placed into a drink belonging to a correctional officer "with the intent to kill" the officer, the charges states.

Both men pleaded guilty to an amended felony charge of poisoning food/medicine with intent to injure. The possession charge was dismissed against both men as per the plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement, both men received a 10-year suspended sentence.

Court documents show Melrose was released from the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in December 2022 and is currently on probation for two counts of false declaration of ownership in pawn and unauthorized use of a vehicle through Seminole County District Court.

Williams was released from prison in October 2022 and is currently on probation for aggravated assault and battery on a police officer in Tulsa.

Both men are to be supervised by ODOC's probation and parole for two years along with paying a $250 fine and court costs.

As part of the plea agreement, both men are banned from the 18th Judicial District, which includes McIntosh and Pittsburg Counties.

An affidavit filed in the case states Melrose allowed Williams into a control room where Williams placed methamphetamine into a water bottle belonging to a correctional officer while the officer was conducting a search for contraband.

Investigators in the affidavit state an eyewitness saw Williams unlock the door to a prison control room and allowed Williams into the area, the report states.

During an interview with investigators, Williams invoked his rights to counsel and refused to speak with investigators, the report states.

Court documents state the correctional officer did drink the water and fell ill.