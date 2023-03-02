Two inmates back in custody after county jail escape

Mar. 1—Two escapees from the Pittsburg County Jail are back in custody after both men climbed to the roof to escape early Wednesday.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Brett Alexander Whinery, 35, and Jacob Lance Pritchett, 32, were first noticed missing from the Pittsburg County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jail records show Whinery was being held on theft and firearm charges along with a hold through the Choctaw Nation.

Pritchett is a federal inmate who is awaiting sentencing after a federal jury found the man guilty on two counts of sexual abuse against a minor.

The sheriff said the two men escaped through a hole that was made in the jail pod in an area that cameras can not see due to privacy reasons.

"They busted a hole in the ceiling near the shower area and pulled down some metal," Morris said.

Morris said the two inmates then climbed up in the ceiling, busted a vent off the roof, and used a radio tower to climb down from the roof. The sheriff said the vent the two men climbed through was bigger than the hole they made inside the jail pod.

A be on the lookout was issued for the two inmates after the inmates were confirmed missing.

"We had everybody out actively searching and looking, Morris said.

Morris said a trooper from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was driving near Electric Avenue and U.S. 69 when he noticed two men that fit the description running.

"He got one of them in custody immediately," Morris said. "The other one took off running."

The sheriff said information was received the inmate who ran possibly had family or friends in the area near where he was last seen.

"Myself and Chief (Kevin) Hearod, of the McAlester Police Department, went to the check the residence," Morris said. "He approached the front, I approached the back."

Morris said he then heard Hearod yelling at an individual to show their hands.

"I ran around there to help Hearod and we found him hiding behind an air conditioning unit in the backyard," Morris said.

Story continues

Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted PCSO in the search and capture of the two inmates, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Krebs and McAlester Police Departments, and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.

"We had a lot of hard work in it," Morris said. "It's just good when something like this happens, it shows the comradery and brotherhood of law enforcement to come together and does what's right and bring people back to justice."

It is the second time inmates have escaped the jail by making a hole in a blind area of a jail pod. The first being an inmate in February 2019.

"We're going to correct the problem," Morris said. "We corrected the problem before and this was kind of in a different area."

Morris said when the jail was originally built, it was constructed with metal wire in the ceiling that is not a heavy gauge.

"We're going back through all of it with solid steel plates in the areas with blind spots," Morris said.