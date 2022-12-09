Two inmates captured after escape from Lorain County correctional facility

U.S. Marshals have captured the two inmates who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria earlier this week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Inmates Johnny L. Brooks Jr., whose last known address was in Wadsworth and who was incarcerated for possession of drugs, and Steven A. Carpenter, who was incarcerated for burglary, were able to break a window and escape from the facility located on Murray Ridge Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Carpenter and Brooks on Friday morning.

Carpenter was arrested at a hotel near the 2900 block of Arlington Road in Akron. A woman with him was detained for possible involvement in the escape and harboring of the pair. Brooks was arrested by the fugitive task force and the Wadsworth Police Department near the corner of Main and East Bergy streets in Wadsworth.

