Two inmates charged with assisting in last weekend's escape from Thibodaux jail

Charges have been leveled against two inmates relating to an escape last weekend jail escape in Thibodaux.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre listed Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, as assisting Leroy Miles Jr. in his escape. Miles escaped from the Lafourche Parish jail on Sept. 16 and was apprehended the next morning in Houma. All three have received additional charges.

“This escape exposed a design flaw in our facility, which we have already taken steps to secure,” Webre said. “I sincerely thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who assisted as our investigators tenaciously to locate and apprehend this individual.”

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre

On Tuesday, Miles was transferred from Terrebonne Parish to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he is being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery.

The accomplices have been charged with assisting escape, the Lafourche Sheriff's Office said. Martin was previously held on charges of domestic battery and felony theft. His bail is set at $35,000. Beltz was previously held on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and his bail is $25,000.

Miles faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish for an incident that occurred on June 20. He opened fire on a group of people in the Daniel Turner Trailer Park and struck one person in the leg, said Houma Police Department, Lt. Travis Theriot.

Miles originally was booked into the Lafourche jail in Thibodaux on Sept. 4 after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice, said a spokesman for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

The method of escape has been under investigation since last Friday. Investigators have confirmed that Miles escaped the facility by squeezing through a small drainage opening and kicking out a metal cover, then scaling two perimeter fences.

He was tracked to a hotel in the 1200 block of Grand Calliou Road in Houma on Sept 17. Lafourche and Terrebonne Sheriff's Office as well as Houma Police Department worked together to apprehend him.

In the hotel room, law enforcement found a rifle and marijuana. They also found he had disabled the hotel room smoke detector. Miles was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on new charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and fire prevention interference.

The investigation into Miles’ escape continues, and additional arrests still are possible as investigators are pursuing charges against individuals outside the Correctional Complex.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Two inmates charged as accomplices in Thibodaux Jail's escape