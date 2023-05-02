Two inmates charged with attempted murder after attack on deputy at Wenatchee jail

Two men were arrested Monday after an attack on a corrections deputy at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, according to a media release from the county.

On May 1, officers with the Wenatchee Police Department were called to a report of an assault by two inmates on a deputy inside the jail.

According to the county, the deputy had been knocked to the ground and repeatedly struck with weapons, while also being kicked and hit.

A second deputy stopped the attack.

The improvised weapons were confiscated and appeared to be made from material from inside the jail.

According to the county, surveillance video showed Benito E. Licea, 24, started the attack by hitting the deputy and knocking him to the floor, hitting him continuously.

Javier Valdez, 28, immediately joined in with the attack, striking the deputy in the head with stabbing motions.

According to the county, Licea and Valdez were seen on camera talking to each other before the attack.

The deputy suffered several puncture wounds and cuts to his head, neck, arm, and hand. He was treated and released at Central Washington Hospital.

Licea and Valdez were arrested on charges of attempted aggravated murder, prison riot, and possessing weapons as prisoners.

They remain in custody at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.