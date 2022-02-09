Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail killed in car chase with North Carolina police

Two of the three inmates who escaped a Tennessee jail through an air vent were killed after a police pursuit.

Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, died in Brunswick County, N.C., the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday.

The third fugitive, 50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, remains on the run as of Wednesday afternoon.

The inmates escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, Tenn., on Friday through an air vent, then fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to police.

It’s unclear when the trio split up, but by Saturday morning, Carr and Sarver had made it to North Carolina, where they allegedly robbed a convenience store and then led police in a chase to Wilmington, almost 400 miles away from the jail.

There, Carr and Sarver’s car was “disabled,” according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details have been released.

Carr was imprisoned on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence. Sarver had been charged with second-degree murder, auto theft, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Brown faces charges of violating an order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $7,500 is available.