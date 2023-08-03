Two inmates hit and killed by car while working on road crew, Alabama officials say

A car hit two prison inmates picking up trash on an Alabama roadway, killing them both, the state’s Department of Corrections said.

The men, identified as Ronnie Steven Cornelius, 30, and Colt Eugene Morris, 40, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, while working on an Alabama Department of Transportation road crew along Highway 278 in Marion County, according to a news release.

Both were inmates at the Hamilton Community-Based Facility, which houses inmates assigned to public agencies that perform community service, the DOC’s website states.

Cornelius and Morris were part of an 11-person crew tasked with picking up trash when they were struck, officials said.

“ADOC would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of these two men who were killed in this tragic incident,” Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a statement.

Details of the crash weren’t provided, and the Highway Patrol is investigating, according to DOC officials.

Marion County is about 70 miles northwest of Birmingham.

