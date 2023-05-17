Two inmates returned to Stillwater prison after quick escape
Bayport police say two inmates who escaped the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater on Tuesday night are back in custody.
Police were notified around 9:50 p.m. that the two men had walked away from the minimum-security facility in Bayport. The men were found about 10 p.m. walking westbound on 60th Street near Tire Pros in Oak Park Heights, according to a press release from the Bayport Police Department. They were immediately taken into custody.
The inmates who escaped, Timothy St. Clair and Kristopher Roybal, could face felony charges of escape from custody, police said.
“We wish to thank our law-enforcement partners for their quick response and assistance,” police said in a statement. “Excellent job and collaboration by all.”
