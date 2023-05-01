Two inmates on the run after escaping from a Virginia jail, police say

Police are searching for two inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail sometime over the weekend.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 4 a.m. Monday that Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, were missing from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

“We launched an immediate search of the area around the jail utilizing a Virginia State Police helicopter, K9 officers and law enforcement from multiple agencies, but with no success," Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps said in a statement.

Marin-Sotelo was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to Prince Edward officials. He is 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Callahan was convicted of "multiple federal drug charges," police said. He is 5 feet 10 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warned anyone who sees the inmates not to approach them but to call 911 immediately.

"I encourage folks in the area to remain vigilant and to please call 911 if you see anyone matching the descriptions of these two men,” said Epps.

The sheriff's office is working with the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshalls Service.

Last weekend, four inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi, authorities said.

One of those inmates is suspected of killing a pastor while on the run and was killed in a shootout with police

Another, Jerry Raynes, 51, was captured in Spring Valley, Texas, and faces extradition back to Mississippi, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The two other inmates, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, remain at large.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com