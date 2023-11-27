Two inmates seen on video escaping from North Texas jail, authorities say

North Texas authorities are searching for two men who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night.

The two inmates, Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez, escaped from the jail’s south annex on County Road 4200 in Bonham, over 70 miles northeast of Dallas, according to a news release from the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management. They were seen on video about 9:15 p.m. running into the woods to the southeast. They were wearing gray sweats.

Ross was in custody on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

Perez was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows where these men are or has seen them to call 903-583-2143 or 911.

