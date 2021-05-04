Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software (NAS:TTWO, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $167.53 per share and the market cap of $19.3 billion, Take-Two Interactive Software stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Take-Two Interactive Software is shown in the chart below.





Because Take-Two Interactive Software is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 12% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.69% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Take-Two Interactive Software has a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.93, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of Take-Two Interactive Software is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Take-Two Interactive Software is fair. This is the debt and cash of Take-Two Interactive Software over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Take-Two Interactive Software has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.3 billion and earnings of $4.27 a share. Its operating margin is 15.03%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Take-Two Interactive Software is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Take-Two Interactive Software over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Take-Two Interactive Software's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Take-Two Interactive Software's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Take-Two Interactive Software's return on invested capital is 15.79, and its cost of capital is 4.23. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Take-Two Interactive Software is shown below:

In closing, Take-Two Interactive Software (NAS:TTWO, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Take-Two Interactive Software stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

