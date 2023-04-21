Two-year investigation ends with 18 people indicted in conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

A line of Wooster police cruisers at the Wooster Safety building.

A two-year federal and local drug investigation came to a head Thursday when authorities charged more than a dozen people from across Northeast Ohio in a fentanyl drug trafficking conspiracy in Cleveland and Wayne County.

The indictment lists 18 individuals who were charged in U.S. District Court in Cleveland for their alleged roles in efforts to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs in Wayne County.

That list includes at least four individuals from the Wooster area and one from Rittman.

In total, they were charged with 26 counts, including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, distribution of a controlled substance and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

One defendant is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of a firearm and money.

Two-year investigation into drug trafficking in Wayne County

The indictment alleges that from at least Oct. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2023, the defendants, including Charles Daniels, recruited drug dealers from the Wayne County area to purchase fentanyl at discounted prices from individuals in Cuyahoga County.

The goal, according to the indictment, was to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, across Northeast Ohio.

Using text message conversations and phone call transcripts, prosecutors outlined their evidence for the charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

"I'll do a zip [ounce] but can u put 21 [grams] in one and 7 [grams] in another," texted Sebastian Yeagley of Wooster to another defendant, according to court records filed in the case.

These quoted conversations described interactions between the defendants regarding the sale of specific amounts of fentanyl and other substances.

“While so many of us have been working tirelessly to make our communities a safer and better place to live, the defendants charged in these indictments have been doing otherwise,” First Assistant U.S. attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said in a press release. “Today’s indictments and arrests reflect the resolve of law enforcement at all levels to hold drug traffickers accountable and return our neighborhoods to a better tomorrow.”

The two-year investigation was conducted by numerous federal, state and local agencies, including the Wooster Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Medway Drug Enforcement.

Who was indicted?

Charles Daniels, 45, in state custody

Deandre Wilson, 46, in federal custody

Jason Johnson, 46, in state custody

Blaze Cody Mclaughlin, 32, in federal custody

Anthony Ray Lies, 40, of Rittman

Nicholas Knapik, 39, in state custody

Jordan Jarvis, 34, in state custody

David Stark, 45, in state custody

Roger Stark, 44, of Wooster

Sebastian Yeagley, 32, of Wooster

Cody Smith, 28, of Wooster

John Harig, Jr. 43, of Wooster

Caleb Smith 30, in state custody

Elijah Goshen 31, of Cleveland

Cassandra Vojacek, 40, of Perry

Chad Anderson, 38, of Columbus

Blake Nowak, 45, of Burton

Markus Ellison of Wooster, in state custody

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 18 people from Wayne and Cuyahoga indicted in drug ring conspiracy