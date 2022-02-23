Two Iowa State freshmen arrested, face charges after social media threats against campus buildings

Two Iowa State University students whom law enforcement authorities said are not connected to one another both face the same felony charge of a threat of terrorism after their alleged involvement with anonymous posts on a social media platform.

The Iowa State University Police Department received a report at approximately 6 p.m. Monday that an anonymous post on Yik Yak advised people to not come to Carver Hall, an academic building, at a specific time on Tuesday, according to a news release from the department.

A second anonymous post was reported a few hours later — that one with a warning to avoid Parks Library, according to police.

Campus police worked with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation overnight to identify and monitor the people who made the posts, and "police determined it was not necessary to close the university and worked with building administrators to implement safety measures as a precaution," according to ISU PD.

Investigators and the Story County Attorney concluded there was enough probable cause to arrest and charge Abdullateef Malallah, 18, and Ty Jerman, 19, both of Ames, each with one count of threat of terrorism.

Bond has been set at $250,000 cash for both Iowa State freshmen.

Police said there's no indication the threats entailed plans to actually commit violence.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Two Iowa State University freshmen arrested after social media threats