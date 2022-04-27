Two Iowa State freshmen plead guilty to harassment, admit to having threatened campus in February

Two freshmen at Iowa State University have pleaded guilty to lesser criminal charges and have admitted to sending threatening messages that caused alarm on campus.

Ty Jerman, 19, and Abdullateef Malallah, 18, both of Ames, originally had been charged with one count of threat of terrorism after posts they have now admitted to making on Feb. 21 on Yik Yak.

The posts told people to stay away from Carver Hall and Parks Library at specific times the following afternoon.

Though the Iowa State University Police Department said in a news release that there was no indication there were associated plans to actually commit violence, court documents added that numerous people had contacted campus police and university administrators with concerns and some professors canceled or moved classes.

The two posts were independently authored, both as jokes, according to court documents. Jerman's post was a reply to Malallah's original post.

The charges against Jerman and Malallah were later modified to one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count each of first-degree harassment.

The weapons charges are felonies and first-degree harassment is an aggravated misdemeanor. In plea agreements, Jerman and Malallah would have the weapons charges dismissed and instead they would plead guilty to second-degree harassment in Jerman's case and first-degree harassment in Malallah's case.

Malallah is scheduled to be sentenced May 16. His plea agreement includes having to pay $855 in civil penalties, court costs and a $300 probation fee, and one year or probation.

The maximum punishment for the harassment charge he's pleaded guilty to is two years in prison and a fine of $8,540.

Jerman is scheduled to be sentenced May 26. His plea agreement includes having to pay $430 in civil penalties and court costs, and one year of probation.

The maximum punishment for the harassment charge he's pleaded guilty to is a fine of $2,560 and a year in county jail.

