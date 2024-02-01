Two Jackson State senior officials receive votes of no confidence. See who is involved

The Jackson State University faculty senate issued a vote of no confidence Thursday against its Provost Alisa Mosley as well as Associate provost Brandi Newkirk-Turner.

It is the second time the faculty senate declared no confidence in Newkirk-Turner. The first vote occurred in January of 2023.

"Unfortunately, in the past year, the provost has disregarded or failed to address issues directly raised regarding Dr. Newkirk-Turner’s leadership," a resolution from the faculty senate stated.

The resolution said that issues with Mosley over the past two years have not been adequately addressed.

"The issues raised include a major breach of trust between the faculty and the Office of Academic Affairs, the Provost's inaction to address low morale among faculty, especially in specific colleges, and the submission of letters by faculty members discussing a campus climate of fear and retaliation," the resolution stated.

Newkirk-Turner has served as a department chairperson in addition to serving in leadership roles on various university committees including commencement.

Mosley previously served as Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Tennessee State University. Her academic career also includes an appointment as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at TSU. Prior to TSU, she served in numerous capacities at Jackson State as a faculty member.

It is the first bump in the road for new JSU President Marcus Thompson.

Thompson was named president of state's largest HBCU in November. He was previously the deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer for the IHL.

"I am very disappointed to learn that the Faculty Senate has taken the drastic step of issuing a vote of no confidence against the Office of Academic Affairs 66 days into my administration," Thompson said in a statement. "Proper assessment of a large higher education institution takes time. It is important to recognize that the Faculty Senate is free to express its opinion, and its concerns will be considered. However, the authority and responsibility of administrative matters, including the assignment of personnel, remains within the purview of my office.

"I have met with the Faculty Senate Executive Board previously to express my support of shared governance, and while I remain committed to the same, I will continue to evaluate the various university departments and will not be forced to a premature decision by today’s vote. As a new president, it is my hope to work collaboratively within the JSU family to resolve any internal issues."

When contacted for a comment, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning said the issue is an internal one for JSU and referred all comments to the school.

"Concerns were raised about allegations of grade inflation in December of 2022 by faculty in the College of Science, Technology, and Engineering," the resolution said. "Faculty in the College of Health Sciences have raised concerns about the leadership in Interim Dean, Dr. Russell Bennett."

The resolution said Bennett holds three administrative positions, which may be perceived as aconflict of interest or an overwhelming workload. There was a previous request to the Provost from the Faculty Senate in 2022 to discontinue the practice of Deans also serving as department chairs.

"Jackson State University Faculty Senate is no longer confident in the leadership in the Office of Academic Affairs," the resolution said. "These university leaders have exhibited a continuous pattern of failing to respect shared governance, transparency, accountability, and have worked outside of professional norms. This behavior has broad implications for the campus climate, the reputation of Jackson State University, and the university’s commitment both to providing a high-quality education and to carrying out its mission of a commitment to excellence."

Neither Mosley nor Newkirk-Turner responded to emails regarding the vote. Faculty senate President Dawn McLin confirmed the vote via text but did not provide a comment.

Thompson's appointment from the IHL was the second time in recent years that the IHL has promoted from within. In 2019, the IHL named its own commissioner Glenn Boyce to become the chancellor at the University of Mississippi.

Thompson took the helm from acting president Elayne Hayes-Anthony, who had advocated publicly for the permanent position. Hayes-Anthony was not interviewed as a finalist after early round interviews.

Jackson State University, along with Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College were among several historically Black colleges and universities across the country targeted by anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Hayes-Anthony was appointed to the interim role after former JSU President Thomas Hudson himself received a faculty senate vote of no confidence and was placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned. Hayes-Anthony was placed in the position of leading Jackson State University, an HBCU of around 7,000 students through a period of declining enrollment, without knowing how long she will be in the role.

The JSU faculty senate had gone on record to throw its support behind Hayes-Anthony.

Jackson State University President Marcus L. Thompson addresses media during a news conference at the university in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Thompson, the 13th president of the university, shared his hopes for JSU.

The university has seen its fair share of presidents since 2000: Ronald Mason Jr. (2000-2010); Leslie Burl McLemore (Interim in 2010); Carolyn W. Meyers (2011-2016); Rod Paige (interim in 2016-2017); William B. Bynum (2017-2020); Thomas Hudson (2020-2023); and Elayne Hayes-Anthony who was appointed in March of this year as the acting president.

