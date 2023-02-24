Two Jacksonville 14-year-olds facing charges after attacking student in bathroom over $400 bag

A 17-year-old student was stabbed and hit after refusing to give up an expensive bag. Two students were arrested and charged in connection with the attack, according to a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects charged are both 14-years-old.

The stabbing happened on Thursday at Sandalwood High School on the Southside of Jacksonville. The school was placed on a ‘code yellow’ lockdown, as a result.

“[I was] scared to death,” Cheryl Borkowski said. “You never know what kid because they don’t give no names or nothing.” Borkowski’s granddaughter attends the school, and this alert alarmed her.

The two students attempted to grab the victim’s ‘Supreme’ fanny pack worth $400, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When the victim resisted, he said one suspect had a sharp object and stabbed him in the side of the head.

“That is nerve racking,” Borkowski said. “So, you don’t know what to even let your kid go to school with.”

Witnesses saw the victim leave the bathroom bleeding and the two suspects filed out after. One suspect had a pair of bloody scissors in his waistband, according to the arrest report.

We attempted to make contact with the suspect’s parents, but they either weren’t home or had no comment.

The victim’s father tells Action News Jax’s, Meghan Moriarty, his son is doing ok.

The students arrested are being charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and bringing a weapon to school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.