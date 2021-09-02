Two from Jacksonville arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Sep. 2—Calhoun County deputies arrested two Jacksonville residents for possession of drugs including fentanyl Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Michael David Pitts, 57, and Kristy Delane Bragg, 48, were arrested at a residence on Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway around noon Thursday when deputies responded to a warrant tip, Wade said.

Pitts was charged with trafficking fentanyl, an opioid Wade said was "100 times more potent than heroin," while Bragg was charged with trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Wade said the two had an ounce of fentanyl in their possession.

"That's what's killing people right and left," Wade said. "An ounce is a tremendous amount of fentanyl."

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.