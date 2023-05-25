Two Jacksonville men sentenced to federal prison for string of armed robberies

Sabastian Amrine, 20, Jacksonville, was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in federal prison and Brandon Bayne, 25, Jacksonville, to 10 years in federal prison for five armed robberies of convenience stores in Jacksonville.

According to court documents, Amrine and Bayne were living together in Jacksonville when they formulated a plan to rob convenience stores at gunpoint.

At least by the date of Aug. 21, 2021, Bayne drove Amrine to a Circle K store in Jacksonville. Amrine entered the store and brandished a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine at the clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk, fearing for his life, gave Amrine $120.

After leaving Circle K, Bayne drove Amrine to Blue Store in Jacksonville. Amrine entered the store, and brandished the same pistol at another clerk, demanding money. While Amrine was standing at the counter pointing the firearm at the clerk, a small child was standing next to him at the counter and at least one other child and a woman were inside the store. The clerk gave Amrine $100 and he left the store.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Bayne and Amrine robbed the Rainbow Food Store and Fast Stop Store in the same way.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Bayne drove Amrine to a GATE gas station in Jacksonville. Amrine entered the store and again pulled out the pistol and demanded money from the clerk, who complied.

As Bayne picked up Amrine from outside the GATE gas station, a manager followed the two as they fled the scene. A patrol officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit of Bayne’s vehicle. Bayne fled from the officer, driving recklessly in heavy traffic until he crashed into a ditch along Argyle Forest Boulevard.

Both Amrine and Bayne fled on foot. The Smith & Wesson pistol fell out of Amrine’s pants as he fled. Amrine was taken into custody as he attempted to scale a fence while fleeing.

Bayne was tracked down by a police K9 unit a short distance away, hiding in a storage shed in the backyard of a home. The pistol was recovered by JSO.

The court ruled that restitution to the victims will be determined at a future date.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kirwinn Mike and Laura Cofer Taylor.

