Two in jail accused of firing at SUV with 5 people inside in Dayton

Jun. 9—Two men are accused of shooting at an SUV with five people inside Sunday evening as the vehicle went past a house in Dayton.

Curtis Parker Jr., 21, and Treyshaun Parker, 18, each were charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. Both men are from Dayton, and although they have the same last name it is not clear whether they are related.

Dayton police were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the 120 block of Cambridge Avenue. Around the same time police learned that two people injured by the gunfire arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, in a white Mitsubishi Outlander with two bullet holes in the front driver's side window. The two people seeking medical attention — the 38-year-old Dayton woman driving the SUV and a 31-year-old Trotwood man — were not shot, but were injured by flying glass shards, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

The driver of the SUV said they went past the 120 block of Cambridge Avenue when they recognized several people on the porch of a house that they have had problems with in the past. Two suspects, identified as the Parkers, walked off the porch and began shooting at their vehicle, the report stated.

The Parkers remain in the Montgomery County Jail.