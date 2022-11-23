Two in jail after cops investigate "suspicious vehicle"

Nov. 23—Two Morgantown residents are being held at North Central Regional Jail after law enforcement found them in possession of multiple types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Monongalia County Sheriff deputies found Stephanie A. Allen, 32, and Thomas R. Shaffer, 31, inside a suspicious vehicle outside of the High Life Lounge in Eastgate Plaza on Earl L. Core Road.

According to reports from the deputies, while searching the vehicle Allen was found to be in possession of heroin, a crack cocaine rock, a scale, paraphernalia and a gun.

After taking Allen to the sheriff's office to be processed, deputies said they found three bags with large quantities of methamphetamine in the backseat of the police cruiser she was transported in.

Deputies also said Allen attempted to flush multiple additional bags of both heroin and meth down a toilet.

Allen was then strip-searched by a female deputy, who found $1, 287 in cash.

In total, deputies said they seized approximately 73.76 grams of crystal meth and around 7.63 grams of heroin from Allen.

A separate report filed against Shaffer states he was found with multiple glass smoking devices and a black box that contained a bag with a crystal-like substance that resembled methamphetamine, as well as a bag with a white powder substance thought to be heroin.

Deputies reported that Shaffer told them "the drugs were fake and that he was going to attempt to sell the crystal-like substance to a male who lives in the Blacksville community, " even though he knew it was fake.

A field test of the drug was conducted, which deputies said came back "positive for narcotic alkaloids—therefore he was attempting to sell methamphetamine."

Both Allen and Shaffer were charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Bond for Allen was set at $25, 000. Shaffer's bond was set at $15, 000.

