Two jailed after fleeing police in traffic stop

Aug. 9—A South Side truck driver and his passenger were arrested after the driver reportedly fled from police while on a traffic stop in Neshannock Township.

A pursuit of his black Dodge pickup truck involved multiple police departments and ended in Pulaski Township when the truck broke down.

The police learned that 36-year-old Michael Ray Moshier, and his passenger, Cecil Leckliter, 42, both of the 500 block of Waldo Street and formerly of North Carolina, are wanted on warrants from North Carolina.

Moshier is wanted for a burglary there.

Neshannock Township police reported that the police had pulled over Moshier's truck around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Wilmington Road and Englewood Avenue, for not having a tailgate and for hauling a truck cap that was not secured. Items were falling out of the truck bed, according to a criminal complaint.

The truck driver gave the officer two false names and two false dates of birth, the report said.

As the officer went to check the information, the truck driver, later identified as Moshier, sped away, cutting in front of other vehicles on Wilmington Road, the report said.

He sped through various roads in the township, failing to stop and committing other traffic offenses, proceeding into Pulaski Township and onto Coffee Run and Hillsville roads.

He then drove through a yard onto Skyhill Road, where his truck experienced motor problems and he stopped in the middle of the road, the officer reported.

Moshier then jumped out of the truck and ran, but left his truck in gear, Neshannock police reported.

It drifted backward and hit and damaged the side of a Union Township police vehicle assisting in the chase, the report said.

Moshier ran toward a line of woods where the officers caught him, and he fought them as they were trying to handcuff him, the complaint states.

Moshier told police he ran from them because he was wanted on warrants for a burglary in North Carolina.

Police reported Leckliter also had lied to them by giving them a false name, and he told them he, too, is wanted on warrants in North Carolina.

Story continues

Moshier told police he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and he submitted to a blood test, the complaint states.

Both were arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo and are in the Lawrence County jail.

Moshier is charged with one count each of recklessly endangering another person, false identification to law enforcement, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, driving with an unsecured load, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two stop sign violations.

His jail bond is set at $30,000.

Leckliter, 42, also of the 500 block of Waldo Street, is charged with giving false identification to an officer. His jail bond is set at $3,000.

The two reportedly have been renting the Waldo Street house from owners Gerald and Lori Hulik of Ellwood Road.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com