Two jailed after fleeing from Putnam County deputies

Jun. 11—OTTAWA — Two people were taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement in Putnam County late Thursday.

According to a report from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, shortly before midnight Thursday an officer with the Ottawa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Michael Moore, 29, of Mount Victory, who failed to comply with the lawful order and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit led police into Hancock County and then back into Putnam County , where the vehicle came to stop behind Pandora-Gilboa schools. Moore and a passenger, Erin Douglas, 30, of Kenton, fled into a nearby wooded area.

Douglas was apprehended by a Putnam County Sheriff's Office K9 unit. Moore was taken into custody without incident. Both are facing unspecified charges.

Two unnamed passengers were released without charges.

Assisting in the incident were the Pandora Police Department, Columbus Grove Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pandora EMS, Putnam County EMS and Immpressive Towing.