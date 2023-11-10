Two jailed for life over Ilford nightclub killing

Two men have been jailed for life for killing a partygoer who was stabbed in the neck after a row at a nightclub.

Ricardo Fuller, 24, collapsed on the dancefloor of the club in Ilford, east London, after the attack in March 2020.

Edmund Tucker, 32, and Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 31, were convicted of murder and Jermaine Ahenkorah, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter.

On Thursday at the Old Bailey, Tucker and Tamwesigire were sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Ahenkorah is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Mr Fuller had been at a party in Discoteca No Problem when a group of five men arrived shortly before 05:00 GMT on 7 March and there was a "verbal confrontation" with the victim, the court heard during the trial.

On being asked to go outside, jurors were told Mr Fuller picked up a bottle from the disco and followed the men, where he was chased down Ilford High Road and stabbed.

CCTV played in court showed Tamwesigire running across the road and making two punching motions towards Mr Fuller.

He suffered three stab wounds, one to his neck, which severed an artery and resulted in "massive blood loss" and two more to his back.

Mr Fuller was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and died later that morning.

The court heard how the three men acted together with two others, who are believed to be abroad and are wanted on suspicion of murder.

'No mum should endure that'

Judge Philip Katz KC described Tucker and Tamwesigire as lacking in "empathy, compassion, or true remorse" for the "shocking and very public attack".

Judge Katz said Mr Fuller was "part of a large and loving family who have been devastated by his brutal murder".

"As he ran, he must have realised what would have happened to him if he failed to get away," he said.

Mr Fuller's aunt described him as a "talented musician" who was rising through the ranks of the industry, and said his mother "has suffered greatly since her son's death".

"No mum should ever have to endure this pain," she said, adding: "There is not a single word in the dictionary to describe our pain."

