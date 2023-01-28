Two jailed after pursuit involving Pottsville police

Jan. 27—POTTSVILLE — A man and woman are facing charges by Pottsville police after they were involved in a pursuit with officers that began around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Pottsville Police Chief John R. Morrow said that officers tried to stop a Chevrolet Malibu knowing the driver, Frank R. Jones, 35, had an active arrest warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Jones, who has no known address, also had an outstanding warrant for a state parole violation.

When officers tried to stop the car, the chief said, Jones fled at a high rate of speed on Ann Street and into Norwegian Twp.; the pursuit continued for about 5.5 miles onto Reading Anthracite property in Mount Laffee.

Morrow said Jones then proceeded off the road until his car became disabled, prompting him and his passenger — Katarina Schweikert, 27, of Pottsville — to flee on foot.

Both were taken into custody after a brief foot chase and, the chief said, it was also learned that Schweikert was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant.

Morrow said Jones was arraigned on the existing drug charge and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $15,000 straight cash bail.

Schweikert was also committed to the county prison on the outstanding bench warrant.

As a result of the pursuit, the chief said, Jones will be charged with felony fleeing or eluding police; flight to avoid apprehension; hindering apprehension; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and numerous traffic offenses.

In addition, the chief said, Schweikert will be charged with evading arrest on foot; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morrow said both Jones and Schweikert will be arraigned on the new charges at a later date by Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville.