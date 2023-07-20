Two jailed Thursday in fatal Cumberland County shooting last week

Two men were arrested Thursday in a fatal Cumberland County shooting last week, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Darren Lyndell Powell, of Spring Lake, and Hakeem Sincere Jessel Wilson, of Fayetteville, both 24, are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barbara Adair, 59.

Adair, of Spring Lake, was shot about 2:45 p.m. July 12 as she sat in a vehicle in the 500 block of Mammoth Drive in the Breezy Hill mobile home park off Honeycutt Road. She died from her injuries July 15, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the charging documents, Adair was struck by bullets after Powell and Wilson allegedly opened fire on a home nearby. The Sheriff's Office said in its initial news release that deputies were already en route to the area on a reported child custody matter when the shooting was reported. It's not clear if the custody issue is related to the shooting.

Powell and Wilson are each also charged with two counts of attempted murder. Two people inside the home at the time of the shooting were uninjured, the record states.

The men are being held without bail in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

