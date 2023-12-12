Two New Jersey men charged with running a dog fight ring and killing some of the animals

Two South Jersey men were charged this week for organized dog fighting and animal killings, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

Tommy J. Watson, aka “Snakes,” 43, of Clayton, and Johnnie Lee Nelson, 34, of Bridgeton, were charged for fighting, training and using dogs to conduct dog-fighting operations from August 2017 through March 2019.

Through their operations, Watson and Nelson transmitted videos of live dog fights, according to the DOJ. Sometimes, dogs that would underperform would be killed on camera. In some instances, dogs were sacrificed by hanging, according to evidence and statements filed in their case. And it seems that ailing dogs wouldn't receive proper professional care, as DIY veterinary equipment, such as skin staplers, was found in Watson's possession, authorities said.

Watson and Nelson’s involvement were tied to the “DMV Board,” a multi-state dog fighting collective that runs through Telegram, an online messaging app, according to authorities.

Some of the fights happened in New Jersey. Prosecution evidence shows that one fight happened in a location on Center Road in Upper Deerfield Township.

Watson and Nelson are both being charged with multiple counts of violation of the Animal Welfare Act. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Watson is also charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice investigation that led to the charges involved the participation of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Newark, U.S. Department of Agriculture, FBI, and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

