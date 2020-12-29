Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28 (Newark NJ Department of Public Safety)

Two women in New Jersey have been arrested for holding a party with over 200 guests and an illegal “makeshift bar”, authorities have said.

Newark’s department of public safety said that Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, both of Newark, were arrested on Sunday for maintaining an illegal liquor establishment.

Around midnight, police responded to reports of a large party at a warehouse located at 6 Libella Court, a release said.

According to authorities, over 200 people were “seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling in the middle of the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

The women were discovered selling alcoholic beverages from behind a “makeshift bar” at the location and were unable to provide appropriate paperwork proving they held a license to sell alcohol, authorities said.

Both women are facing charges of maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol, according to the statement.

It was not immediately clear if either woman had legal representation.

The arrest comes as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to grip New Jersey, which has recorded over 460,000 cases of the novel disease and more than 16,700 deaths.

Coronavirus regulations in the state specify that indoor gatherings must be limited to 10 people and that all attendees at indoor gatherings must wear face coverings and stay six feet apart.

The state advises that to stop the spread of Covid-19, residents wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing, and stay home if sick.

WNBC reported that three other people were also arrested Saturday 20 minutes north of the city for allegedly selling alcohol without a permit at a large party inside a hookah lounge.

Nationwide, more than 19.4 million confirmed cases of the novel respiratory disease have been recorded and over 335,000 deaths.

