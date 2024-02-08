Two JetBlue flights canceled after aircraft touch at Logan Airport in Boston

Two JetBlue flights out of Boston were canceled on Thursday morning after the two planes touched in a de-icing area. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Two JetBlue flights out of Boston's Logan Airport were canceled after they touched when one bumped another in the airport's de-icing area Thursday.

No injuries were reported and both flights were canceled.

According to the Massachusetts Port Authority, the planes made contact when one wingtip touched another plane's tail late Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported but both flights, JetBlue flight 777 to Las Vegas and JetBlue flight 551 to Orlando, were cancelled as passengers were moved to new aircraft.

In a statement to Fox Business, JetBlue said safety remains a priority and it would "work to determine how and why this incident occurred."

"A JetBlue aircraft entering a de-icing pad lane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) came into contact with another JetBlue aircraft on an adjacent de-icing pad lane, causing damage to one aircraft's winglet and the other aircraft's tail section," the statement read.