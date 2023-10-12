Two Jewish schools in London close over safety concerns amid Israel war

Two Jewish schools are closing their doors over safety concerns amid a surge in reports of anti-Semitism in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Torah Vodaas Primary in Edgware and Ateres Beis Yaakov Primary in Colindale, both in north London, informed parents on Thursday evening they would not reopen until Monday “in the interests of the safety of our precious children.”

In a letter to parents, Rabbi Feldman, of Torah Vodaas, said while there was “no specific threat to our school” it was “not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

‌Earlier this week Jewish students were allowed by schools to disguise their uniform because of a fear of retaliatory attacks caused by the ongoing war in Israel.

One Jewish charity claimed it had seen a 324 per cent increase in reports of anti-Semitism as a result over the last four days.

This included six assaults, 14 direct threats, three instances of vandalism, and 66 cases of abusive behaviour, according to the Community Security Trust (CST).

It comes ahead of a weekend of planned demonstrations against Israeli military action, including one organised in London by a group of Palestinian and Muslim organisations which is expected to attract as many as 10,000 protesters.

‌On Thursday Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, held a meeting in Downing Street with senior ministers including Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, police chiefs and the CST to discuss how they could “do everything in their power” to protect Jewish communities.

He also announced an additional £3 million of funding to provide extra security for the UK’s Jewish population.

‌France has banned all pro-Palestinian protests, saying such demonstrations posed a threat to public order.

‌Police in Britain have been issued with clarified guidance to ensure they use powers to remove the masks of protesters who deliberately attempt to conceal their identities and to ban protests that attempt to intimidate Jewish communities by blocking roads, particularly around Jewish monuments or buildings like the Israeli embassy.

‌Officers are also being advised to treat Palestinian flag-waving and pro-Palestinian chants as potential hate crimes where they are intended to glorify acts of terrorism or harass Jewish members of the public.

Support for Palestinians ‘not criminal’

However, Dame Lynne Owens, deputy commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, cautioned that anti-Israel protesters would not be arrested solely for waving a Palestinian flag.

“Just days after such a barbaric terrorist attack, the sight of people gathering outside the Israeli Embassy, waving flags, chanting, letting off flares, some with scarves across their faces, will be interpreted by many of you as a direct statement of support for what took place on Saturday in Israel,” she said.

‌But she added: “What we cannot do is interpret support for the Palestinian cause more broadly as automatically being support for Hamas or any other proscribed group, even when it follows so soon after an attack carried out by that group and when to many the link seems indisputable.

‌“An expression of support for the Palestinian people more broadly, including flying the Palestinian flag, does not, alone, constitute a criminal offence.”

‌However, she said “abuse or intimidation” that was religiously motivated would be treated as a potential hate crime and would “not be accepted.”

‌The Home Office is drawing up plans to revoke the visas of foreign students, academics and workers who commit anti-Semitic acts or praise Hamas.

‌Robert Jenrick, the Immigration Minister, has commissioned Home Office officials to consider how they could remove their visas where there is evidence of anti-Semitism or support for Hamas.

BBC ‘must be impartial but not indifferent’

‌Seven former culture secretaries last night wrote to the BBC’s director general, warning him that the corporation’s refusal to brand Hamas as “terrorists” risked blurring its impartiality.

‌In a letter to Tim Davie, the group, led by Sajid Javid, urged the BBC to “urgently reassess” its approach to describing Hamas as “militants” and “fighters” rather than terrorists in the wake of the group’s attack on Israel.

‌They cited the BBC’s own guidelines which state that impartiality does not require “absolute neutrality” on every issue or “detachment from fundamental democratic principles.”

The warned: “The BBC’s commitment is to impartiality, not indifference. This distinction is now in danger of being blurred.

‌“Worryingly, the imprecise language of ‘fighters’ and ‘militants’ also serves to conflate terrorists with the Palestinian people, who suffer more than anyone from Hamas’ actions.”

‌Jeremy Corbyn was criticised on Thursday after he accused Israel of planning to “erase” Palestinian lives while not condemning Hamas.

‌The former Labour leader, who now sits as an independent MP, called on politicians to defend international law “universally and equally”. He tweeted: “We should condemn the targeting of all civilian life, no matter who does it.

‌“Why can’t our politicians uphold this basic moral principle, and defend international law universally and equally? How many innocent Palestinian lives should be erased in the name of self-defence?”

