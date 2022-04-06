Two Johnstown men charged in shooting

Apr. 6—Two Johnstown men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a March 18 shooting in the city's West End, authorities said.

City detectives charged Tyron Malcolm Robinson, 22, and Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 19. Police say the two men and a third person entered a corner store, then walked out and began firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street.

According to a complaint affidavit, a video from the Oakhurst Homes community shows one man wearing all red firing a gun, then running down Meridian Avenue and tucking a gun into his waistband before entering Building 24, leaving the building again and getting into a silver sedan. Police detectives said Robinson was the man wearing red and he was identified by his probation officer.

Hinton and the other person were seen running into Building 35, then leaving the building before climbing into a silver sedan and driving away, the affidavit said.

Hinton was identified by his probation officer and the third person was later identified by the school resource officer at Greater Johnstown High School, the affidavit said.

When being questioned by police, Hinton reportedly said that he and the third person came out of the store and began firing at another person.

Robinson also allegedly admitted to firing a handgun.

No injuries were reported.

Robinson and Hinton are lodged in Cambria County Prison.