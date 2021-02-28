Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying in breach of their own rules

  • FILE PHOTO: Anti-coronavirus face masks are on display for customers in downtown Amman, Jordan
  • FILE PHOTO: Jordanian artist paints protective masks to highlight their importance in Amman
1 / 2

Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying in breach of their own rules

FILE PHOTO: Anti-coronavirus face masks are on display for customers in downtown Amman, Jordan
Suleiman Al-Khalidi
·1 min read

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan's interior and justice ministers were fired on Sunday for attending a dinner party at a restaurant that violated the coronavirus restrictions that their own ministries are supposed to enforce.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Samir Mobeideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, days after the announcement of new rules intended to stem a month-old surge of infections driven by a more contagious variant of the virus.

Their appearance in a public banqueting room, disregarding social distancing rules, added to widespread outrage at the hefty fines slapped on ordinary people while officials go unpunished for attending functions with far more than the 20 guests allowed.

Police have arrested dozens of people for breaking stay-at-home orders in recent weeks and shut hundreds of shops and businesses in one of the toughest crackdowns in a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

The government has also deployed more military personnel at hundreds of checkpoints to enforce last Thursday's decision to bring forward a curfew from midnight to 10 p.m.

Officials say the latest wave of infections has been driven by people flouting restrictions on movement.

Under the new rules, anyone not wearing a face mask in public can be fined up to 100 dinars ($140), a punitive sum in a relatively poor country where the pandemic has pushed unemployment to record levels.

The kingdom, with a population of around 10 million, has recorded 380,268 coronavirus infections and 4,627 deaths.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

    The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced a major gift to its photography department - the third such announcement this month. Collectors Cherye R. and James F. Pierce have given the museum more than 260 important photographs, a news release Thursday said.

  • Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno

    When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the truck and a man suffering from some major injuries after being knocked off his bike.

  • Better Buy: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF vs Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

    Small caps have outperformed large caps over the past year, so investors may want more exposure to them.

  • China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations: official PMI

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 from 51.3 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break as workers return to their home towns. Generally, China's economic recovery has been gathering pace due to robust exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus.

  • Swiatek latest to withdraw from Qatar Open

    World number one Ash Barty on Wednesday withdrew from the March 1-6 tournament in Doha with a left leg injury, while world number three Simona Halep and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu are also skipping the event. "Yesterday we decided... that we're going to withdraw from Doha because of some intense weeks here," Swiatek, who played a warm-up in Melbourne before this month's Australian Open, said after beating Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide final.

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) are both major players in the memory and data storage market. Micron mainly sells DRAM and NAND (flash) memory chips, while WD produces NAND chips, flash-based SSDs (solid-state drives), and traditional platter-based HDDs (hard disk drives).

  • 'Heart is not in it', says Simon as he takes break from tour

    "With my heart not being there to travel and play in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally," Simon wrote on Twitter. A former Australian Open and Wimbledon quarter-finalist, Simon crashed out in the first round of this year's season-opening major in Melbourne after a 6-1 6-2 6-1 defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

  • CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

    A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has played a major role in guiding states on how to allocate scarce doses, though states themselves have the final say in how they allocate shots. For previous COVID vaccines, the CDC panel discussed clinical considerations for patients including pregnant women and people with severe allergies, who were not studied in clinical trials.

  • Asia-Pacific Indexes: Post Weekly Losses as Global Bond Yield Surge Wreaks Havoc

    Asia-Pacific stock indexes were pressured as risk assets lost their sheen after global bond yields firmed on expectations of economic expansion.

  • Myanmar coup: Deadliest day of protests as police open fire

    At least 18 people are killed as police try to disperse huge anti-coup rallies in several cities.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in penal colony: RIA

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has arrived in a penal colony to the east of Moscow to serve his prison term, Russia's RIA news agency said on Sunday citing a public commission that defends the rights of Russian prisoners. Navalny, who sentenced to over two and a half years in jail for parole violations he said were trumped up, was transferred to a colony in the Vladimir region, Alexei Melnikov, the secretary of the Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, was quoted as saying by RIA.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1992 Dodge Caravan With 5-Speed Manual Transmission

    Believe it or not, minivans with manual transmissions once roamed America — not in huge numbers, but they existed. Plenty of mid-engined Toyota Vans and early Previas came with three pedals here, and Ford sold manual-trans Aerostars through 1994 … but Chrysler ruled the American stickshift minivan world, selling non-slushbox Caravans and Voyagers all the way through the 1995 model year. The base-model front-wheel-drive '92 Caravan had an MSRP of $13,706 (about $25,960 in 2021 dollars), and if you wanted a three-speed automatic instead of the standard five-speed you had to pay an extra $576 ($1,090 today).

  • New York Governor Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

    New York's governor denies wrongdoing and orders an external inquiry after claims by a second ex-aide.

  • Vaccine-seeking patients asked for ID before booking COVID-19 appointment

    Residents say they made it through the long wait times only to get tripped up when the website wanted digital copies of their ID.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • FDA advisory panel endorses Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended the authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days on the J&J vaccine, which was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID. An emergency use authorization would allow distribution to immediately begin, helping streamline and speed up the vaccine rollout across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week.The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech shots are the only other vaccines that have received FDA authorization. Unlike Moderna's shot, J&J's vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, simplifying the logistics of distribution.Go deeper: FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effectiveMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Exclusive: Entrepreneurs could escape Rishi Sunak's corporation tax rise

    Entrepreneurs could be spared an expected hike in corporation tax in next week's Budget with a lower rate introduced for small businesses, The Telegraph has learned. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is weighing up bringing back the small profits rate, axed by George Osborne in 2015, to support small to medium-sized companies. This lower rate taxed smaller companies with turnover of up to £300,000 at 20 per cent of profits. One source said: "They are going to bring back the lower corporation tax rate that got faded out under George Osborne." Smaller companies are also expected to be given back a suite of tax allowances for plant and machines which will help manufacturers in the Midlands and the North. As part of the changes, Mr Sunak is expected to increase corporation tax for larger firms to as much as 25 per cent by the end of this Parliament in 2024 at the latest. The small profits rate was axed by Mr Osborne when he slashed the main corporation tax rate in the first few years of the last decade. Mr Sunak could also give National Insurance holidays to companies that hire new staff in a bid to encourage firms to take on employees as the pandemic eases, sources say. Any change would be expected to come in after winding up of the Government's furlough scheme, which has seen taxpayers fund the jobs of people who cannot work during the pandemic. The furlough scheme is currently due to finish at the end of April.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • White poet won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.