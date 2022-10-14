Two JSO Cruisers crash into each other, hits civilian car in vehicle chase on Roosevelt Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two JSO vehicles crashing into each other and striking a civilian car during a pursuit of a stolen Ford F150.

JSO reports that at around 2:00 p.m. on October 13 Detectives with JSO’s gang activity were patrolling in the Paxton area where they spotted a white Ford F150 occupied by two men, both wearing full facemasks.

The driving pattern of the vehicle also drew the attention of the Officers, who ran the tag to discover it was stolen.

JSO reported that efforts were made to stop the truck and to prevent it from leaving the area, which ended up being unsuccessful leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit traveled south on I-95 towards I-10 and south on Roosevelt Blvd.

In the course of the pursuit, two JSO patrol vehicles struck each other causing them to cross the center median of the road.

One of the patrol vehicles crashed into a nearby fence, with the second striking a black SUV being driven by a citizen head-on.

The driver of the black SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither Officer was taken to the hospital.

The suspect driving the white Ford F150 continued south on Roosevelt Blvd. before crashing into a pole.

One of the suspects in the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle and both passengers have been arrested.

