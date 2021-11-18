Two juvenile suspects arrested in Lompoc shooting homicide

Nov. 17—Two juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and related crimes in the shooting death of one man and injury of another person just after noon Oct. 17, the Lompoc Police Department said.

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Nov. 8 in Lompoc, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 16 in Santa Maria in the killing of 27-year-old Tony Villa and the wounding of another individual in the 500 block of North M Street, Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.

Villa was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Both boys were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, participation in a criminal street gang, dissuading a witness or victim and use of a firearm during a gang crime, Magallon said.