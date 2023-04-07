Two juveniles, ages 12 and 17, arrested in SE Marion triple murder. Third defendant sought

Authorities have arrested two juveniles and are searching for a third in connection with last week's triple murder in southeast Marion. All three are charged with first-degree murder.

One defendant is 12 years old. He was arrested last week by Ocala Police Department officers in connection with a different case: a disturbance at his school. He was already in custody when the murder charges were brought.

Another defendant, age 17, was taken into custody Thursday at his home.

The third defendant, age 16, remained at large Friday morning.

The three victims - two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy - were shot at the same time on March 30, Sheriff Billy Woods announced during an emotional news conference at the county Emergency Operations Center in Ocala. The bodies were found in separate Ocklawaha locations on March 30, 31 and April 1.

Sheriff Billy Woods points to mugshots of two defendants arrested in the Ocklawaha triple murder case. He held a news conference Friday morning to announce the arrests and to ask the public's help in finding the third defendant in the case.

Woods said the two defendants in custody made incriminating statements about their involvement in the shootings.

Sheriff's officials believe the three defendants and the three victims were engaged in vehicle burglaries, a practice known as "car hopping." In such cases, thieves work an area looking for unlocked vehicles.

Woods would not say how many firearms were involved in this case. But he did say that one gun was obtained by the defendants in a vehicle burglary.

Woods said robbery was the motive for the three killings, though he did not elaborate. All six were together at the time of the deaths.

"They took a life without thought. They deserve the full extent of the law," Woods said during the news conference. At one point, he choked up when thanking his staff and the other law enforcement agencies who are working this case.

Sheriff Billy Woods at his Friday morning news conference.

He specifically thanked the Ocala Police Department, the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Office, the State Attorney's Office, and also the public and the media.

Sheriff's officials said their agency has had minimal contact with the defendants in the past.

Woods spoke to the mothers of the two defendants who are in custody. He expressed sympathy for them.

While Woods expressed shock and sadness, he also urged the public to help find the third defendant.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Sheriff: Youths ages 12, 16 and 17 responsible for triple murder