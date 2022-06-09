Two juveniles arrested in Greenup homicide

Jun. 9—GREENUP — Two juveniles are in custody following a homicide on Darby Hollow Road Wednesday in Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police has released the name of the victim — 49-year-old Theresa Martin.

According to state police, Martin was stabbed and shot in her bedroom by a juvenile relative. Another juvenile brought the relative a pistol after being told about the plan to kill Martin, KSP said.

Both juveniles are being held at the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center. The accused killer has been charged with murder, while the other juvenile has been charged with complicity to commit murder.

The suspects have not been named, due to being in the juvenile system. If their cases stay in that system, any proceedings against them will be out of public view and their court records will remain sealed.

Mel Leonhart, the Greenup County Commonwealth's Attorney, said a hearing has been scheduled in juvenile court for the two. At that time, Leonhart said his office and County Attorney Mike Wilson (who mostly handles the juvenile docket) will have made a determination as to whether the two suspects will be charged as adults.

"By the time of the next court date, we'll have made a determination and have filed a motion if that's the direction we decide to go," Leonhart said.

Until last year, Kentucky law prescribed that any offender older than 14 involved in a serious felony involving a firearm would automatically be transferred to adult circuit court. Kentucky law makers overwhelmingly approved repealing in the 2021 legislative session.

Under the current statutes, a district court judge has to determine the transfer based on 10 factors — if two of the factors are in favor of a transfer to adult court, the judge could decide to order it.

Those factors include the seriousness of the offense, whether the offense was against person or property, what is in the best interest of both the child and the community, likelihood of rehabilitation, use of a firearm, intellectual disabilities and how adequately protected the public would be.

