Two juveniles arrested for murder

Nov. 28—Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that on November 28, 2022 his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:02am from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Upon their arrival they found a male subject, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that witnesses provided information on two male subjects that had fled on foot after the incident. The victim was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that detectives and deputies were able to locate the two juvenile males that had fled on foot. As a result, the investigation led to the arrest of the two juveniles for murder, a felony of the 1st degree.

The victim has been identified as Jayson Stephen McGraw, age 18, of West Portsmouth, Ohio. The victim has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance during the search for the suspects.

This is still an ongoing investigation, which could result in more charges being filed on a later date. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.