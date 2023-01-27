Two juveniles arrested in series of vehicle thefts, robberies in Colorado Springs

Jan. 26—Two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with a series of motor vehicle thefts, burglaries and robberies that began in December 2022.

Colorado Springs police announced that the juveniles were arrested Thursday after executing three search warrants coordinated by multiple CSPD units.

Police said the two suspects are facing felony charges including motor vehicle theft, burglary and robbery. One was transported to juvenile detention and the other was served and released, according to police.

The suspects have not been identified because they are juveniles.

"The investigation was a direct result of the departments focus on pattern crimes and prolific repeat offenders," police said.

