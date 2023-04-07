Two juveniles arrested as third on run in triple teen killings in Florida

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and a 16-year-old remains on the run following the killings of three teenagers in Marion County, Florida.

Sheriff Billy Woods said his office worked with other agencies to connect the three suspects to each other after the three teens were found dead or dying near each in Ocklawaha last week, according to WFTV.

The teen victims, one boy and two girls, where discovered in gunshot wounds in the rural county days apart. The body of the third teenager was found in a partially submerged vehicle in a body of water, according to the sheriff.

“They fled but left a lot of evidence in their wake,” the sheriff told the press. The suspects face first-degree murder charges.

Regarding the third suspect who remains on the run, the sheriff said, “Some of you know him, know where he is and you need to turn him in”.

“I will get him, I will find him and justice will be complete,” he added.

While the sheriff said the shootings don’t appear to be connected to a gang rivalry, he did say that the suspects are all connected to gangs.

“Each and every one of them was in some shape or form was associated with a gang,” the sheriff said on Friday.

More follows...