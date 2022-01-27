Two juveniles charged with arson in fire that closed Garden State Parkway for 10 hours

BRICK - Two juveniles have been charged in connection to the fire that shut down a section of the Garden State Parkway one week ago, acting state Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan announced Wednesday.

The minors — who are not being identified because of their ages — were arrested Tuesday and charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespassing. They were released pending a future court date, according to the joint statement from Bruck and Callahan.

In addition to the Jan. 19 fire, the juveniles have also been implicated in a recent burglary at a building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority adjacent to the Parkway’s commuter lot at Exit 91 north, the statement said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute the case against the juveniles in the family division of state Superior Court in Toms River, where the proceedings and the outcome of the matter will not be made public due — again — to the ages of the defendants.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Parkway were closed for about 10 hours after authorities said the fire was deliberately started inside a drainage culvert under the Parkway about 5 p.m. on a Wednesday, paralyzing rush hour traffic throughout the region.

After setting the fire in the culvert opening on the southbound side of the Parkway, suspects were seen running into the condominium complex of the Evergreen Woods Park Association, which runs parallel to the Garden State Parkway, according to the State Police last week.

The Turnpike Authority has since awarded two contracts totaling up to $3.5 million to repair the damage. The blaze destroyed the inner fiberglass liner of the culvert and damaged portions of the original culvert surface, the stormwater drainage system it connects to and treatment devices, according to the authority.

The roadway above the culvert appears to be in satisfactory condition, according to inspectors.

