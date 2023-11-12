Two juveniles charged in connection with car stolen at gunpoint in Portland

Nov. 11—Police on Saturday said they located a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Portland the night before, and two juveniles have been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Portland police Lt. Robert Doherty said.

More charges will be forthcoming, he added.

"As far as who pointed the firearm, is still being pieced together," Doherty said. "The investigation is going well and they're doing additional follow-up."

The carjacking was reported just before 5 p.m., when the vehicle owner, a 75-year-old man, said he was dropping his wife off for an errand at the Northgate Shopping Plaza on Auburn Street. He temporarily parked in the fire lane as he waited for his wife to return. A male then allegedly entered his vehicle, sat in the passenger's seat and pointed a gun at him.

The car owner quickly exited, and the suspect drove away.

The vehicle, a 2016 gray Toyota Highlander, was located by Portland police detectives in South Portland. The South Portland Police Department assisted.

The older man who was sitting in his car "did absolutely nothing wrong," Doherty said. "We always recommend that people lock their cars, lock their homes. It's unfortunate we have to be concerned for our safety," but people should always be aware of their surroundings.

Initially, seven juveniles were detained in connection to the crime. Two of the seven were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. As of Saturday afternoon, the juveniles were no longer being detained, Doherty said.