Two juveniles charged in fatal Fayetteville shooting of Hope Mills teen in July

Two juveniles were arrested in the shooting death of a Hope Mills teen outside a Bragg Boulevard gas station July 17, according to a news release.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the juveniles, whose names were not released because they are minors, are charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder and discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into an occupied property in the death of Danielle Claire Golcher, 19.

The shooting was reported at 1:26 a.m. July 17 in the parking lot of the Valero station, 802 Bragg Blvd., near the U.S. Business 401/N.C. 87 interchange, police said.

One juvenile was taken into custody on Aug. 19 and the other suspect was taken into custody on Monday, the release said. The juveniles are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release.

