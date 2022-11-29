Two juveniles charged Scioto homicide

Nov. 29—WEST PORTSMOUTH — Two juveniles were charged Monday after police said they stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in West Portsmouth.

According to a news release from Sheriff David Thoroughman, authorities were dispatched to an address in West Portsmouth for reports of a stabbing just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jayson S. McGraw lying on the ground from an apparent stab wound. McGraw was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators were able to identify two juveniles seen fleeing the scene on foot from eyewitness accounts, according to the release.

Deputies located them and took them into custody on murder charges.

McGraw's body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for autopsy.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information can contact Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkle of the Scioto County Sheriff's Office at (740) 351-1091.