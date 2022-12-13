Two juveniles charged in shooting

Dec. 12—VALDOSTA — Two juveniles are being held on charges related to a Sunday shooting that injured a woman, police said.

At 2:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Lexington Circle after E911 received calls that someone had been shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found a 53-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. They provided first aid until EMTs arrived; the woman was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Witnesses described two suspects; an officer saw one suspect, a 14-year-old Lowndes County boy, and tried to stop him. The boy ran, but was caught after a brief foot chase, police said. A firearm was found near him, the statement said.

An officer found the other suspect, a 15-year-old Valdosta boy, on Diana Drive and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Both boys have been charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor, the police statement said.

The woman has been released from the hospital. The boys are being held at a regional youth detention center, police said.

"Our thoughts go out to this victim, who has a long road to recovery. These two juveniles acted recklessly with no regard for their actions. I am proud of the work of our responding officers by locating these offenders so quickly and ensuring they will be held accountable for their actions," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.