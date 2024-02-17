Two juveniles charged in shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally

Two juveniles have been charged in Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, and more charges are expected. Jackson County family court says the Office of the Juvenile Officer filed charges against two juveniles Friday. The court says the suspects are currently at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. The court’s office said in a news release that the charges were filed Thursday and more charges are expected as Kansas City police continue to investigate. Details: https://ktla.com/news/two-charged-in-shooting-at-chiefs-super-bowl-rally/

