Two juveniles are charged in stabbing of girl

Aug. 17—WINDHAM — Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 12- year- old girl in North Windham Saturday, state police said Tuesday.

State police said two girls — a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old — were arrested in connection with the incident.

Because the individuals who were arrested are minors, state police did not release their identities.

According to state police, the 13- year- old was charged with second- degree breach of peace and second- degree assault, while the 12-year- old was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

The two individuals were not given bonds but were given juvenile summons and released to their guardians.

An individual in the state police public information office did not release the date of the juveniles' court appearances.

State police did not release information about the nature of the altercation.

According to state police,

the stabbing victim received minor injuries during the incident, which occurred on a bicycle path near Tuckie Road.

Willimantic firefighters responded to the scene with a Windham ambulance at 7: 34 p. m.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the 12- year- old girl was stabbed in multiple locations, but she walked out to the ambulance.

In addition to North Windham and Willimantic firefighters, state police troopers from Troop K, which has barracks in Colchester, also responded to the incident.

A Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedic was in the ambulance.

No further information was available by press time.

