Two juveniles in custody on burglary, obstruction charges

Dec. 13—Two juveniles recently were taken into custody following a burglary at Fall Line Jewelry and Pawn in Milledgeville, local authorities say.

Two more suspects, also believed to be juveniles, are being sought in connection with that crime as well as a shooting following the burglary and the theft of a car.

It all began about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when officers with the Milledgeville Police Department were dispatched to an active burglar alarm going off at the pawn shop on the 1600 block of North Columbia Street, according to an incident report filed by Officer Jordan Guy.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nic O'Steen also responded to the call along with other deputies. O'Steen said he heard the sound of multiple gunshots in the area.

Other deputies relayed information to Guy that a witness at a nearby business had seen between four to five males running northbound just before authorities arrived.

Shortly after the burglar alarm and gunshots were heard, deputies reported that a car had been stolen from an apartment complex on the 100 block of Garrett Way near the pawn shop.

Guy said deputies managed to track the whereabouts of the stolen car by a cell phone that had been left in the car.

Another police officer, Douglas Chambers, described the car as a 2015 Honda Civic. It was tracked to Downes Street by an iPhone.

Deputies and police officers converged on that area and soon spotted two juveniles running. Authorities used a drone to help them locate the juveniles following brief chases, Chambers said. One of the suspects was taken into custody in the backyard of a residence on the 200 block of Grimes Avenue.

Guy said the second suspect, 14, was later taken into custody by MPD Officer Jalen Webb and Officer Grace Chambers with the Georgia College & State University Department of Public Safety on the 1000 block of North Wilkinson St. following a foot chase in the area of Graham Homes.

Police said the suspects were each charged with one count of burglary and one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Since the car was stolen in the county, charges have to be made by the sheriff's office.